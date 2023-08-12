The Colombian international was absent from a Whites squad that was not big enough to fill the substitutes’ bench, even with two goalkeepers named among the replacements. Birmingham’s late penalty from Lukas Jutkiewicz decided the game and handed Farke his first defeat as Leeds boss.

Just a day after the Whites confirmed Willy Gnonto had not felt able to play at St Andrew’s in what had become a disciplinary matter, Farke was quizzed on the whereabouts of Sinisterra for the defeat.

"He was not available,” said Farke.

NOT AVAILABLE - Daniel Farke would not clarify the reason for Luis Sinisterra's absence for Leeds United's defeat at Birmingham City other than to confirm he wasn't available. Pic: Getty

"There will be a time when we speak about this topic but not today. I don’t judge it and don’t explain it more, he was just not available.”

Leeds have lost several players to loan moves thanks to their contractual opportunity to leave following the drop into the Championship. Sinisterra is believed to be one of those whose deals held a relegation clause, unlike Gnonto who has been informed that he will not be sold this summer. Everton have bid for the Italian winger but not met Leeds’ valuation and in any case the Whites made it clear on Friday the teenager is not for sale.

Farke went on to confirm that Helder Costa is not part of the club’s plans having made it clear from the outset this summer that he wanted to leave Elland Road and a move is expected to be finalised before the transfer window closes.

Having want-away players in the dressing room can have an impact on those who wish to remain and fight for the cause, admitted Farke, who revealed his no-nonsense approach to the issue.

"It’s quite normal that it affects them because there are always discussions and they are not living on the moon,” he said.

"If some players want to leave and are not available it doesn’t make life easy for the group, that’s for sure. But I’m quite pragmatic in the situation, if someone doesn’t want to be with us he will move out of the dressing room and will not train with us because I just want a group who is fully focused and fully committed. And believe me this club is bigger than any player or even any manager or board member, no one is bigger than the club and this is my attitude. If someone doesn’t want to be with us it’s not like I’m praying and begging oh please play for us.