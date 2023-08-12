Graham Smyth's Leeds United player ratings v Birmingham City as pair score just 4/10 and five 5s

Leeds United fell to a 1-0 defeat in Saturday’s Championship clash at Birmingham City – but how did we rate the performances?

Neither side were able to muster a shot on target in a very poor first half and the second half was following a similar theme until a few chances started to present themselves. Dan James saw an effort turned behind for a corner before Georginio Rutter saw a thumping drive blocked within moments of being introduced from the bench.

Birmingham then squandered a golden opportunity to bag a winner in the 81st minute when George Long sent a free header wide from a corner as part of a nervy finale as the game finally came to life.

Sam Byram also went agonisingly close with a deflected header from a Whites corner but Birmingham were then awarded a 90th-minute penalty as Dan James fouled Ethan Laird.

James was adjudged to have caught Laird as he stormed in on his blindside and Blues substitute Lukas Jutkiewicz hammered home the spot kick to send the St Andrew’s crowd and new investor Tom Brady wild. Leeds are stuck on one point out of a possible six and return to action next Friday night at home to West Brom.

Graham Smyth, the YEP’s chief football writer, hands out the scores from the disappointing defeat at St Andrew’s.

Illan Meslier 7 - Didn't have much to do besides face the penalty and pick the ball from his net. Distribution was fine.

Luke Ayling 4 - Given a torrid time by Dembele out wide. Couldn't get to grips with him to stop the threat.

Pascal Struijk 6 - A little bit hit and miss with his distribution from the back and didn't always look comfortable defensively.

Charlie Cresswell 5 - A shaky start to the game but recovered and stuck in there.