Leeds United are back in action on Wednesday night as they search for a new manager.

Jesse Marsch was sacked on Monday after a disappointing defeat to Nottingham Forest, one that left the Whites just goal difference above the drop zone, and the search for a new boss has now begun. In the meantime, there is Premier League football to play, and Leeds face in-form Manchester United twice this week.

The first of those games comes on Wednesday night at Old Trafford, where Erik ten Hag’s men are 13 games unbeaten. It’s going to prove a difficult task for Leeds, who will have three coaches on the sidelines. One of those coaches is Michael Skubala, who is usually the club’s under-21s boss.

Skubala spoke to the media on Tuesday ahead of the trip to Manchester, and providing an injury update, he said: “We’ve got a few bumps and bruises but I don’t really want to give that away at the minute until I know how we’re looking after training.”

What that means is that Leeds will be without Rodrigo Moreno, who is out for two months with an ankle injury, as well as Stuart Dallas and Adam Forshaw, who have been struggling with long-term issues. Meanwhile, youngsters Archie Gray and Sonny Perkins are working their way back from short-term issues and will go down as doubts, at the very least, and there is some good news in that Robin Koch has returned from suspension.

Skubala also hints at further doubts, but he has decided to keep those quiet for the time being.

As far as Man Utd are concerned, Casemiro is suspended for three games after receiving a straight red card last time out. United boss Erik ten Hag has also confirmed three further injury absentees.