Assistant head coach Armas has elected to remain at Leeds having only arrived at the club two weeks ago. The American is a former teammate, assistant and close confidante of Marsch’s but has sought to stay at Elland Road despite the 49-year-old’s departure on Monday afternoon.

Michael Skubala is the longest-serving member of the coaching trio that will prepare the team for Wednesday night’s visit to Old Trafford. The Under-21s head coach has been with the club since last summer and currently works with the development squad in Premier League 2 Division 2. Skubala stood in for Mark Jackson during a number of first-team games, following his departure in December, taking his position on the bench alongside Marsch before Armas’ recent appointment.

He has a background in national team coaching, having worked previously with England’s youth international groups at St. George’s Park, as well as managing the England Futsal team.

Leeds United caretaker boss and Under-21s head coach Michael Skubala (Pic: Leeds United)

Francisco ‘Paco’ Gallardo is a former Sevilla player and youth team coach who has taken charge of the juvenile setup at Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan, as well as the Andalusian club’s ‘C’ and ‘B’ teams before joining Leeds United late last year.

Gallardo represented Sevilla over 100 times as a midfielder and made headlines in 2001 for his celebration of a goal by appearing to bite a teammate’s pelvic region. He was subsequently sanctioned by the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) for violating standards of "sporting dignity and decorum."