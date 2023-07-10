Manchester United have said goodbye to one of their key stars ahead of facing Leeds United.

We are already just two days away from Leeds’ first pre-season clash of the season, with Daniel Farke’s men going up against Erik ten Hag’s Man Utd in Norway. As ever at this stage of pre-season, we are unlikely to see the best of either team, with summer internationals not likely to be involved - or at least not significantly.

But the clash will still be an important box to check for both teams as they look to build match fitness over the course of the next three or four weeks.

Both Uniteds are still shaping their squads at this point, with Farke needing to clear out some of the biggest earners while also bringing in players capable of challenging for Championship promotion. Meanwhile, Ten Hag needs to build a squad capable of enterring the Premier League title race after finishing third last season.

As part of that, Man Utd have had to be careful how much money they allocate to new contracts, and that has led them to stall in their talks with long-serving goalkeeper David De Gea. As a result, the Premier League’s most recent Golden Glove winner has left the Old Trafford club following the expiry of his contract on June 30.

The Spaniard was with Man Utd for 12 years, but he will now walk away from the club in search of a fresh opportunity. Naturally, the move means he will not be available for selection for the clash with Leeds in Norway.

Speaking upon his exit, De Gea said: “I would like to express my unwavering gratitude and appreciation for the love from the last 12 years. We’ve achieved a lot since my dear Sir Alex Ferguson brought me to this club.

“I took incredible pride every time I pulled on this shirt. To lead the team, to represent this institution - the biggest club in the world - was an honour only bestowed upon a few lucky footballers. Now it’s the right time to undertake a new challenge, to push myself again in new surroundings.