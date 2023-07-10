Leeds confirmed on Sunday evening their expanded partnership with the vehicle specialists.

Officially termed ‘secondary shirt partner’, AMT have agreed to sponsor the reverse of Leeds’ matchday shirts for the upcoming season, building upon their existing agreement which had seen them align with the football club on commercial matters for the past couple of seasons.

It follows last month’s announcement that local business BOXT would feature as the club’s primary shirt partner, their company logo set to be displayed on the front of Leeds’ shirts in place of previous sponsor SBOTOP.

A general view of a Leeds United corner flag prior to the beginning of the Premier League match at Elland Road, Leeds. (Pic: Oli Scarff/PA)

“Leeds United are delighted to announce a new and expanded partnership with AMT, the vehicle solutions specialists, who will now become the official secondary shirt partner of the club, from the beginning of the 2023/24 Season,” a club statement read.

“The new deal will see AMT branding feature across the back of Leeds United men’s and women’s first team shirts, along with academy kits."

Leeds’ executive director Paul Bell added: “AMT have been an official partner of the club for the past two seasons and the success of that relationship has led to AMT stepping up to become the official secondary shirt partner of the club. We are delighted to expand our partnership with AMT and look forward to seeing their branding feature across the back of our playing kit for the new season.”

