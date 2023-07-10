Leeds news you can trust since 1890
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Chris Pincher scandal: Ex-Tory MP to face eight-week suspension
Secondary school lockdown: Teenage boy arrested after teacher stabbed
BBC suspends male presenter amid sex-pictures allegations
Empire Cinema group enters administration - full list of closures
One child dies and woman arrested after Land Rover crashes into school
Seven children injured after car crashes into primary school

'New and expanded' - Leeds United announce 2023/24 kit feature as local business enhance agreement

Leeds United have announced a ‘new and expanded’ commercial partnership with local business AMT Auto which will see the company’s logo adorn the back of the Whites’ shirts in 2023/24.
By Joe Donnohue
Published 10th Jul 2023, 10:15 BST- 1 min read

Leeds confirmed on Sunday evening their expanded partnership with the vehicle specialists.

Officially termed ‘secondary shirt partner’, AMT have agreed to sponsor the reverse of Leeds’ matchday shirts for the upcoming season, building upon their existing agreement which had seen them align with the football club on commercial matters for the past couple of seasons.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It follows last month’s announcement that local business BOXT would feature as the club’s primary shirt partner, their company logo set to be displayed on the front of Leeds’ shirts in place of previous sponsor SBOTOP.

A general view of a Leeds United corner flag prior to the beginning of the Premier League match at Elland Road, Leeds. (Pic: Oli Scarff/PA)A general view of a Leeds United corner flag prior to the beginning of the Premier League match at Elland Road, Leeds. (Pic: Oli Scarff/PA)
A general view of a Leeds United corner flag prior to the beginning of the Premier League match at Elland Road, Leeds. (Pic: Oli Scarff/PA)

Leeds United are delighted to announce a new and expanded partnership with AMT, the vehicle solutions specialists, who will now become the official secondary shirt partner of the club, from the beginning of the 2023/24 Season,” a club statement read.

“The new deal will see AMT branding feature across the back of Leeds United men’s and women’s first team shirts, along with academy kits."

Leeds’ executive director Paul Bell added: “AMT have been an official partner of the club for the past two seasons and the success of that relationship has led to AMT stepping up to become the official secondary shirt partner of the club. We are delighted to expand our partnership with AMT and look forward to seeing their branding feature across the back of our playing kit for the new season.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Leeds are scheduled to announce their latest complement of men’s and women’s kits this month ahead of the 2023/24 campaign which begins for Daniel Farke’s side on Sunday, August 6.

Related topics:LeedsDaniel Farke