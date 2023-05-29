Leeds United will be playing in the EFL Championship next season as Sam Allardyce could not save them from relegation on the final day of the Premier League season.

A 4-1 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur at Elland Road was the final nail in the coffin of a dismal season for the Whites and the focus now will be on shaping a squad that can secure an immediate return to the top flight in 2023/24. When it comes to transfer news, the next few weeks are likely to be about the players who are departing rather than any incomings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Luton Town, who will replace Leeds in the Premier League next season after their Championship play-off final win, are apparently already making moves to secure the signing of a United star. Meanwhile, Tottenham are said to be targeting a ‘cut price’ deal for another Leeds player. Here are the latest Leeds United transfer news stories on Monday, 29:

Luton Town will make ‘every effort’ to sign Leeds United man

Leeds United are dropping out of the top flight but Luton Town will be coming up in their place and the Hatters appear to be chasing a permanent deal for Whites loanee Cody Drameh. According to Italian journalist and ‘transfer guru’ Fabrizio Romano, the play-off winners will make ‘every effort’ to secure him after his successful spell with them this season.

He wrote on Twitter: “Luton Town’s Rob Edwards will make every effort to make Cody Drameh deal permanent after getting promoted to Premier League. Luton will try to beat off competition from promotion rivals Burnley.”

Tottenham set sights on cut-price deal for Koch

Per a report from Football Insider, Tottenham Hotspur are setting their sights on a ‘cut-price deal’ for Robin Koch following Leeds United’s relegation. The north London club reportedly believe the 26-year old could now be available for as little as £15million.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad