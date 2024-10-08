Leeds United are back in action on Friday 18th October with a home clash against Sheffield United. The Whites drew 2-2 away at Sunderland last time out.
They are sat in 5th place in the Championship table and are a point inside the play-offs. They are three points behind their upcoming opponents in the table. Both teams are looking to get promoted back to the Premier League this term.
The international break gives some Leeds and Blades players to get back up to speed. With that in mind, here is a look at the latest early team news regarding the pair...
1. Tom Davies - out
The midfielder isn't being rushed back by the Blades. | Getty Images
2. Jack Robinson - out
He is back training but like Davies, isn't being rushed back. | Getty Images
3. Sai Sachdev - out
Underwent surgery earlier this month after he suffered a serious leg injury following a horror challenge during a game with the club's Under-21s side. | Getty Images
4. Dan James - possible return
James has now missed Leeds’ last six matches due to a hamstring injury. The October international break has been mooted as the period in which he will return to training. | Getty Images
5. Manor Solomon - possible return
Solomon arrived on loan at Leeds with a sketchy injury record and has been suffering with back and hamstring issues since the 1-0 defeat against Burnley last month. Could be back later this month. Farke said of the winger last week: “We were hoping [Solomon] could be involved today [Thursday] in training but it was not impossible. I expect the game [vs Sunderland] comes a bit too soon for him and we go with what we've got.” | Getty Images
6. Max Wober - out
Out since the last international break after suffering a knee injury while away with Austria. Meniscus surgery was avoided at first but Wober went under the knife last week, with the expectation being he will miss around six weeks of action. | Getty Images
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.