5 . Manor Solomon - possible return

Solomon arrived on loan at Leeds with a sketchy injury record and has been suffering with back and hamstring issues since the 1-0 defeat against Burnley last month. Could be back later this month. Farke said of the winger last week: “We were hoping [Solomon] could be involved today [Thursday] in training but it was not impossible. I expect the game [vs Sunderland] comes a bit too soon for him and we go with what we've got.” | Getty Images