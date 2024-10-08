Leeds United v Sheffield United early injury news with 6 out but 2 key attackers could return

Leeds United are back in Championship action after the international break

Leeds United are back in action on Friday 18th October with a home clash against Sheffield United. The Whites drew 2-2 away at Sunderland last time out.

They are sat in 5th place in the Championship table and are a point inside the play-offs. They are three points behind their upcoming opponents in the table. Both teams are looking to get promoted back to the Premier League this term.

The international break gives some Leeds and Blades players to get back up to speed. With that in mind, here is a look at the latest early team news regarding the pair...

Tom Davies - out

Jack Robinson - out

Sai Sachdev - out

James has now missed Leeds’ last six matches due to a hamstring injury. The October international break has been mooted as the period in which he will return to training.

Dan James - possible return

Solomon arrived on loan at Leeds with a sketchy injury record and has been suffering with back and hamstring issues since the 1-0 defeat against Burnley last month. Could be back later this month. Farke said of the winger last week: “We were hoping [Solomon] could be involved today [Thursday] in training but it was not impossible. I expect the game [vs Sunderland] comes a bit too soon for him and we go with what we've got.”

Manor Solomon - possible return

Out since the last international break after suffering a knee injury while away with Austria. Meniscus surgery was avoided at first but Wober went under the knife last week, with the expectation being he will miss around six weeks of action.

Max Wober - out

