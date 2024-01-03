Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Whatever happens between now and the end of the transfer window, Luke Ayling’s place in Leeds United folklore is already secured. The defender, who has been with the Whites since 2016, is one of the finest examples of a modern-day club legend and that stems from the role he played in United’s last promotion season.

Ayling was a pivotal cog in the Marcelo Bielsa side that proved too strong for the Championship during the 2019-20 campaign. He scored four goals that season and that volley against Huddersfield Town continues to live long in the memory of Whites supporters.

The former Arsenal youngster successfully made the step up to the Premier League, too, and for three seasons, he was a fixture in the top flight for the Whites as they rubbed shoulders with, and regularly bloodied the noses of, the English elite.

But, as he finds himself on the peripheries of Daniel Farke’s plans for the remainder of the current campaign, Ayling would have every right to consider his options, especially in the midst of reported interest from Middlesbrough.

The 32-year-old hasn’t featured in any of Leeds’ last 11 Championship games under Farke, with his last outing off the bench coming in the win over Leicester City on November 3. Archie Gray and the fit again Djed Spence have been preferred at right-back and performances suggest that pecking order probably won’t be changing any time soon.

It’s hard to see Ayling’s route back into the Leeds side, then, at this point and that’s despite playing a key role for the Whites over the first two months of the campaign. Chances look set to be few and far between and while he might be given the opportunity of a run out in the FA Cup against Peterborough United this weekend, his role in the Championship promotion push may well be limited.

Farke has taken the opportunity to speak about the role Ayling has off the field on a number of occasions in press conferences. The German has pointed to the experience and character the full-back possesses and that can have a large influence in what is still a relatively young Whites squad.

But, playing such a role is unlikely to be enough for Ayling, who will feel he still has plenty more to give as a player. It remains to be seen whether the talk of Middlesbrough’s interest materialises as a concrete offer, but the opportunity to have more of a say on the field might just be a motivating factor for Ayling.

The chance to find a degree of security beyond the end of the current season will surely be considered, too. The veteran has entered the final six months of his current deal at Elland Road and at present, his future at the club beyond this campaign looks uncertain.