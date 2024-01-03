Leeds United veteran 'targeted' by promotion rivals amid uncertain Elland Road future
Luke Ayling hasn't featured for Leeds United since the start of November
Leeds United vice-captain Luke Ayling is reportedly attracting interest from Championship outfit Middlesbrough this month.
Ayling has found opportunities hard to come by under Daniel Farke over the last couple of months with the right-back failing to appear in any of Leeds’ last 11 games. His last outing for the Whites came in the Championship against Leicester City on November 3 and with his contract due to expire at the end of the season, his future at Elland Road appears to be uncertain.
The 32-year-old may well be considering his options, then, and according to Sky Sports, Middlesbrough could be one. The Teesside outfit are said to be keen on adding Ayling to their ranks this month in a deal that would see Ayling add experience and depth to Michael Carrick’s backline as they look to launch their own bid for Premier League promotion.
Ayling did start the campaign as key member of Farke’s squad and captained the side over the first two months. However, the emergence of Archie Gray as an option at right-back has seen Ayling drop down the pecking order. The fitness of Djed Spence, who missed much of the opening half of the campaign through injury, hasn’t helped Ayling’s hopes of working his way back into contention, either. As such, his opportunities could prove to be few and far between as the New Year begins to take shape.
Any January move would bring an end to a Leeds career which has spanned eight seasons, having joined the club from Bristol City in 2016. The defender has made 251 league appearances for United in that time, establishing himself as something of a club legend for the role he played in the 2019-20 promotion campaign. Ayling scored four goals under Marcelo Bielsa that season, including a volley against Huddersfield Town, which still lives long in the memory of Leeds fans.