Leeds United finally have almost a full week without a game, at a time when boss Daniel Farke has well over half a team out.
Leeds took in seven games in the space of 24 days throughout December and the Festive period, concluding with the 3-0 triumph at home to Birmingham City on New Year’s Day. Victory against the Blues saw the Whites bounce back from consecutive away defeats at Preston North End on Boxing Day and at West Brom just three days later.
The New Year’s Day triumph against the Blues allowed fourth-placed Leeds to close the gap to the division’s automatic promotion places back down to seven points, albeit Daniel Farke’s side are also three points adrift of third-placed Southampton.
After a very busy schedule, Leeds now have five days without a fixture ahead of Sunday’s return to action in the FA Cup third round at League One hosts Peterborough United. The slight pause could come at a good time for Farke and Leeds who had seven players injured or suspended by the end of the New Year’s Day win against Birmingham. Here, we run through United’s current injuries and expected return dates in addition to a current Whites suspension.
1. Pascal Struijk (groin/adductor)
Expected return date: January - Peterborough away (Jan 7) or Cardiff away (Jan 13).
What Farke has said (post-Birmingham): “He's not back in team training. He will also see a specialist during this week but I expect to have him back definitely for the next league game. It will be a close call for the FA Cup game. We won't take any risk with him to be honest but I expect to have him back and hope to have him back at least for the next league game." Photo: George Wood
2. Sam Byram (hamstring)
Expected return date: Unknown.
What Farke has said (post-Birmingham): "Sam Byram hamstring issue, he felt something in the hamstring. I think it's not too bad but bad enough he couldn't stay on." Photo: George Wood
3. Luke Ayling (knee)
Expected return date: Unknown.
Summary: Ayling has not featured in United's last four matchday squads and has been having some knee problems.
What Farke has said (pre-West Brom): "Luke is struggling with some knee problems at the moment so I am not sure if he will really make it for Friday." Photo: Ben Roberts Photo
4. Jamie Shackleton (glute)
Expected return date: January.
Summary: Shackleton made the bench for December's games against Middlesbrough and Blackburn, after which Farke revealed he was out with a glute injury. The full-back/midfielder was expected to return in the new year.
What Farke has said (pre-West Brom): "For Jamie Shackleton it's probably a bit too soon. He was not in team training so far. We have to see how it develops over the next two days". Photo: George Wood
5. Karl Darlow (thumb)
Expected return date: Unknown.
What Farke has said (post-Birmingham): "In the warm-up for the West Brom game, he dislocated his thumb, had a strap around it, took whatever, 10 painkillers, the highest dose allowed and survived this game. We need the attitude of Karl Darlow. It was also the due date for his missus. He said he wanted to travel with us, then dislocated his thumb. Was in for training [the next day], then for an MRI and then to the hospital with his wife." Photo: David Rogers
6. Stuart Dallas (femoral fracture)
Expected return date: Unknown.
Summary: Dallas remains on the long comeback trail from the femoral fracture suffered in the Premier League defeat at home to Manchester City of April 2022. Farke confirmed post-match after West Brom that the Northern Ireland international is still training individually. Photo: Stu Forster