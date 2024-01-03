Ex-Leeds United man 'in contention' for Birmingham City job after Wayne Rooney exit

Jesse Marsch has been out of work since leaving Leeds United last year

Former Leeds United head coach Jesse Marsch is reportedly one of the frontrunners for the vacant managerial position at Birmingham City.

Birmingham made the decision to part ways with Wayne Rooney on Tuesday following the club’s 3-0 defeat to Leeds at Elland Road. The former England international won just two of his 15 games in charge of the Blues and could do little to prevent the club from slipping into a Championship relegation battle.

The hunt for his replacement has already started with a host of names being linked to the job in the second city. However, according to talkSport, Marsch is one of those being considered by those working behind the scenes at St Andrew’s.

The American has been out of work since leaving Leeds last February but he has been linked with several positions in recent months as he looks for a route back into the game.

Marsch had the best part of a year in charge at Elland Road, taking over from Marcelo Bielsa in February 2022 with the club in danger of relegation. The former RB Leipzig coach managed to secure a third season of Premier League football for the Whites, but it’s fair to say his first full season with the club did not to go plan.

Under Marsch’s stewardship, Leeds won just four Premier League games last season, landing them in another relegation dogfight, before he was eventually dismissed.

Lee Carsley, who had a spell with Birmingham as a player, is another who is reportedly being considered for the role.

Carsley has built up a strong reputation in the game during his time in charge of England U21s, having helped the Young Lions to win the Euros last summer. If he were to take the job, though, it would be his first permanent managerial role in club football.