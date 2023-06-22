Leeds United players have given an emotional farewell to departing striker Tyler Roberts after the 24-year-old completed a move to Birmingham City .

The Welshman joins the Midlands side for an undisclosed fee, believed to be just shy of £1m, on a four-year contract having begun his career at nearby West Brom.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Roberts spent last season on loan at QPR, scoring three times in 18 Championship appearances, and last played for Leeds in a 1-0 loss against Leicester City in May 2022. The forward made 108 appearances for the Whites over a five-year spell on the books at Elland Road hampered by injury struggles.

Sharing the news of his Birmingham City move online, Roberts penned a letter of thanks to Leeds United teammates, staff and fans. He wrote: "The club that turned me from a boy to a man.

Luke Ayling led the farewell messages (Image: Getty Images)

"The club I've had the highest highs and lowest lows, it's time to say goodbye and let every single person involved with the club know how much love, respect and admiration I have for you. You have given me and my family some unforgettable memories.

"From arriving age 19 and learning what it was to be a professional at such a big club. To the heartbreak of missing promotion. Then the bounce back to taking the club back to where it belongs and playing over 50 times in the Premier League with you, scoring my first goals, it really has been a rollercoaster but one I would never change!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I wish nothing but love, health, success and happiness to all the fans, players and staff of this beautiful club."

Well wishes from Leeds United players and fans filled the comments of the post, which also featured clips of Roberts' best moments for the club.

Liam Cooper labelled the forward "starboy" as Sam Greenwood wished Roberts "all the best my mate".

There were also comments from Leeds United players who have left the club in recent times with Manchester City treble winner Kalvin Phillip s wishing Roberts "all the best little bro" and DC United man Mateusz Klich sending "good luck bro".

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad