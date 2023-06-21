'Highest highs and lowest lows' - Leeds United striker bids farewell to club with emotional message
The Welsh international moves for a fee believed to be shy of £1 million, five-and-a-half years on from his arrival at Leeds.
Roberts has issued a heartfelt message to the supporters and all those connected with the club as he embarks on a new chapter in his career at St Andrew’s Stadium.
"Dear all of @leedsunited,” Roberts wrote on his Instagram account. “The club that turned me from a boy to a man. The club I've had the highest highs and lowest lows, its [sic] time to say goodbye and to let every single person involved with the club know how much love, respect and appreciation I have for you.
"You have given me and my family some unforgettable memories.
"From arriving at 19 and learning what is what to be a professional at such a big club. To the heartbreak of missing promotion. Then the bounce back to taking the club back to where it belongs and playing over 50 times in the premier league with you, scoring my first goals it really has been a rollercoaster but one I would never change!
"I wish nothing but love, health, success and happiness to all the fans, players and staff of this beautiful club. See you soon. Tyler”
Roberts featured 108 times for Leeds, scoring nine goals. The 24-year-old has signed a four-year contract with Birmingham.