Leeds host Cardiff City at Elland Road in their 23/24 season opener which will be televised on Sunday, August 6.

Based on historical performance, particularly over the last few Championship campaigns, Leeds will be expected to take all three points from their first engagement of the new season.

The Whites have won five of their last ten opening day fixtures in the second tier, including each of their last three during 2017, 2018 and 2019. Their two other victories came in 2012 and 2013, when Wolverhampton Wanderers and Brighton and Hove Albion were beaten, respectively.

BRISTOL, ENGLAND - AUGUST 04: Liam Cooper of Leeds United celebrates Jack Harrison of Leeds United's goal during the Sky Bet Championship opener between Bristol City and Leeds United at Ashton Gate on August 04, 2019 in Bristol, England. (Photo by Alex Davidson/Getty Images)

Additionally, Leeds have been at home in five of those last ten Championship season openers, winning three, drawing one and losing just once. That defeat came at the beginning of the 2010/11 campaign, narrowly losing out to Derby County following promotion from League One the previous season.

If Leeds are able to replicate their Championship home form from recent second tier campaigns on the opening day this time around, they will give themselves more than a fighting chance of starting the season with some momentum, which could prove crucial over the 46-game calendar.

Here is a breakdown of the Whites’ opening day results in the Championships over the last 13 years.

2019-20: 3-1 vs Bristol City (a)

2018-19: 3-1 vs Stoke City (h)

2017-18: 3-2 vs Bolton Wanderers (a)

2016-17: 0-3 vs QPR (a)

2015-16: 1-1 vs Burnley (h)

2014-15: 0-2 vs Millwall (a)

2013-14: 2-1 vs Brighton and Hove Albion (h)

2012-13: 1-0 vs Wolverhampton Wanderers (h)

2011-12: 1-3 vs Southampton (a)