There are just under two weeks remaining in the transfer window and Leeds United could still conduct further business.

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has revealed reported Leeds United target Brandon Williams is ‘looking for something else’.

The defender enjoyed a positive pre-season campaign with the Red Devils but has not featured in a match day squad in either of their Premier League fixtures so far this season. Williams has been strongly linked with a loan move to Leeds in recent weeks as Whites boss Daniel Farke considers a reunion with a player he worked with during his time at Norwich City.

Speaking about Williams’ current situation at Old Trafford, Ten Hag stressed the defender had ‘a very good pre-season’ but did seem to hint a departure could be on the cards.

“We need players who are totally with their heads in our team,” said Ten Hag.

“And, I wouldn’t say (Williams, Donny van de Beek) they are not, but it’s also obvious in this moment they are looking for something else.

“But when they are here, they always do their best and they do every training. Brandon, Donny, I am pleased with their performance and also pleased with their performance in pre-season, Brandon, Donny, and some more did a very good pre-season.”

Adams had European interest prior to Cherries move

Former Leeds United midfielder Tyler Adams was the subject of interest from La Liga clubs prior to his move to Premier League side Bournemouth.

The United States international became the latest player to depart from Elland Road on Saturday when he completed a return to the Premier League with Bournemouth. Adams has penned a five-year deal with the Cherries, who have reportedly paid in excess of £20million to land a player many had expected to join Chelsea over the last ten days.

“To have him sign for AFC Bournemouth shows the ambition we have as a club,” said Cherries chief executive Neill Blake after the deal was officially confirmed.

“We’re thrilled to have brought Tyler to the club and he is a player we’ve admired for a long time. It’s been widely documented how much his talents have been recognised in this transfer window by other clubs. Tyler is an exciting player who possesses plenty of experience for someone that is just 24 years of age and we’re looking forward to working with him as he’s a player we know will be a great addition to our squad.”