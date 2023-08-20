Another set of Leeds United youngsters dazzled on Saturday, fresh from the club’s impressive Manchester United triumph.

United’s under-21s made it two wins from two in this season’s PL2 top flight with Friday night’s 2-1 win against the Red Devils under-21s at Old Trafford and the Whites under-18s then excelled in recording a 4-1 win at home to Liverpool at Thorp Arch the following day.

Alfie Cresswell, the younger brother of Whites centre-back Charlie Cresswell, was among the starters for Leeds for whom Josh McDonald bagged a second-half brace after first-half strikes from Llyeton Brown and Harvey Vincent.

The Reds finally pulled a goal back in the 85th-minute through a Jayden Danns penalty but Scott Gardner’s young Whites had already done more than enough to ensure they too started the Under-18s Premier League North season with back to back wins.

Leeds United: Mahady, Toulson, Cresswell, Bird, Lopata-White, Richards, Chadwick, Vincent, Render (Chambers 64), Brown (McDonald 58). Subs not used: Baird, Matykiewicz.