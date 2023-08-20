Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Leeds United youngsters dazzle in Saturday display after club's Manchester United conquest

Another set of Leeds United youngsters dazzled on Saturday, fresh from the club’s impressive Manchester United triumph.
Lee Sobot
By Lee Sobot
Published 20th Aug 2023, 06:00 BST
Updated 20th Aug 2023, 11:56 BST

United’s under-21s made it two wins from two in this season’s PL2 top flight with Friday night’s 2-1 win against the Red Devils under-21s at Old Trafford and the Whites under-18s then excelled in recording a 4-1 win at home to Liverpool at Thorp Arch the following day.

Alfie Cresswell, the younger brother of Whites centre-back Charlie Cresswell, was among the starters for Leeds for whom Josh McDonald bagged a second-half brace after first-half strikes from Llyeton Brown and Harvey Vincent.

The Reds finally pulled a goal back in the 85th-minute through a Jayden Danns penalty but Scott Gardner’s young Whites had already done more than enough to ensure they too started the Under-18s Premier League North season with back to back wins.

Leeds United: Mahady, Toulson, Cresswell, Bird, Lopata-White, Richards, Chadwick, Vincent, Render (Chambers 64), Brown (McDonald 58). Subs not used: Baird, Matykiewicz.

Liverpool: Morana, Davidson, Gyimah, Omoruyi (Furner-Gill 45), Pinnington (Morrison 57), Trueman (Laffey 69), Koumas, Onanuga, Danns, Ahmed. Subs not used: Misciur, Pitt.

