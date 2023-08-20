Leeds United youngsters dazzle in Saturday display after club's Manchester United conquest
United’s under-21s made it two wins from two in this season’s PL2 top flight with Friday night’s 2-1 win against the Red Devils under-21s at Old Trafford and the Whites under-18s then excelled in recording a 4-1 win at home to Liverpool at Thorp Arch the following day.
Alfie Cresswell, the younger brother of Whites centre-back Charlie Cresswell, was among the starters for Leeds for whom Josh McDonald bagged a second-half brace after first-half strikes from Llyeton Brown and Harvey Vincent.
The Reds finally pulled a goal back in the 85th-minute through a Jayden Danns penalty but Scott Gardner’s young Whites had already done more than enough to ensure they too started the Under-18s Premier League North season with back to back wins.
Leeds United: Mahady, Toulson, Cresswell, Bird, Lopata-White, Richards, Chadwick, Vincent, Render (Chambers 64), Brown (McDonald 58). Subs not used: Baird, Matykiewicz.
Liverpool: Morana, Davidson, Gyimah, Omoruyi (Furner-Gill 45), Pinnington (Morrison 57), Trueman (Laffey 69), Koumas, Onanuga, Danns, Ahmed. Subs not used: Misciur, Pitt.