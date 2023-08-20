Tyler Adams has quickly issued a Leeds United exit message upon his switch to Bournemouth with a Whites admission and particular regret.

Adams joined Leeds from RB Leipzig last summer in a deal worth around £20m and the midfielder quickly impressed with his performances in the Whites midfield. Adams was then named USA captain for the 2022 Qatar World Cup but the midfielder saw the end of his Premier League season curtailed due to a hamstring injury which required surgery.

Adams could only look on as Leeds suffered relegation back to the Championship and the 24-year-old who had a relegation release clause has now joined Bournemouth on a five-year-deal for a reported £23m plus add-ons.

Speaking in an interview with the club’s official website, Adams reflected on last season’s Leeds ending in declaring his excitement about taking to the Premier League stage once again with the Cherries.

But the midfielder has also quickly taken to social media to pen a farewell Whites message in which he highlighted his regret at being unable to help Leeds in the “home stretch” of battling the drop.

Admitting to the difficulties of his Whites farewell, the midfielder wrote: "Not an easy goodbye. The club, my teammates and the fans have supported me since day one and I wish I could have given more in the home stretch. Forever grateful for this past year.”

Speaking to Bournemouth’s official website, Adams said about his move: "I'm very excited to say the least.

"Obviously the excitement of the Premier League last year was amazing. It was a dream come true to have an opportunity to represent a team and obviously how the season ended wasn't to my liking. And now having another opportunity to join an amazing club like Bournemouth, I'm very excited to get started."

Pressed on what attracted him to the Cherries, Adams reasoned: "A lot of things attracted me to Bournemouth. Obviously the manager himself, one of the up and coming young managers in the world.