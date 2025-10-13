The appointment of Daniel Farke during the summer of 2023 was met with enthusiasm and hope from Leeds United fans after the Elland Road hierarchy landed a manager with a proven track record of securing promotion into the Premier League.

A two-time promotion winner with Norwich City, the German narrowly missed out on adding to that tally during his first season with the Whites as they suffered a Championship play-off final defeat against Southampton. However, Farke and his players bounced back last season and guided Leeds back into the top flight as they claimed the Championship title on the final day of the season.

Now tasked with preserving the Whites’ Premier League status, Farke has experienced a mixed start to the season and he will take his side into a crucial visit to relegation rivals Burnley looking to land a major blow on a side also sitting in the bottom six of the table.

With Farke in his third full season as Whites boss, we take a look at how his managerial reign compares to the other 19 Premier League managers.

