Your round-up of the latest Leeds United headlines with the summer transfer window in full swing.

The summer transfer window is into its second week and things are starting to heat up across the Premier League and English Football League (EFL). While the eyes of supporters are fixed firmly on the European Championships in Germany, recruitment teams up and down the country are laying the foundations for a busy summer of ins and outs - and it is no different at Leeds United.

Wheels are already turning in West Yorkshire, with the YEP reporting earlier this month that Brenden Aaronson will be on board for the 2024/25 campaign, while it is looking almost certain Jack Harrison won’t be, with a second loan move to Everton close to being confirmed. Daniel Farke will be keen to strengthen his playing squad ahead of another long and gruelling Championship promotion push, and the YEP has rounded up some of the latest transfer stories surrounding the club.

Summerville latest

Crysencio Summerville is expected to leave Leeds this summer and recent reports have placed Brighton as front-runners for his signature. Journalist Graeme Bailey believes the Seagulls are in ‘pole position’ to sign the 22-year-old, with Liverpool ruled out and Chelsea yet to make any approach - albeit both hold a long-standing interest.

A tally of 21 goals and 10 assists saw Summerville enjoy an outstanding first season of regular football at Leeds, but failure to achieve promotion makes an exit likely with the club in need of cash and player sales the most obvious route. Price-tags have varied between reports but Bailey believes Leeds will likely receive a fee in the region of £30million - a significant profit on the £1.5m outlay when Summerville signed in 2020.

“I think Leeds will be getting closer to £30m than £40m, that’s for sure. Leeds won’t be getting £40m at all for Summerville, I don’t see that,” Bailey told Leeds United News. “Brighton are in for him, they lost Ansu Fati, that didn’t work out and so we know they want a wide player. Where the other interest is coming from, Liverpool have ruled themselves out and are not in for him. Brighton firmly in pole position for him. Like with Liverpool, I don’t think Chelsea ever came to the table for him. They have watched him but I don’t think he’s quite at that level yet. I think that’s the way it is panning out.”

Rodon blow

Hope of welcoming Joe Rodon back to Elland Road is fading with reports suggesting a deal to take him back at Leeds has ‘collapsed’. Football Insider reports that Rodon is widely expected to join a Premier League team permanently, with newly-promoted trio Leicester City, Ipswich Town and Southampton all interested.

Rodon was ever-present at the heart of the Leeds defence last season, with only Ethan Ampadu, Georginio Rutter and Illan Meslier racking up more Championship minutes. Farke was thought to be keen on re-signing the Welsh international but a second season of Championship football means doing so would take a large portion of the summer transfer budget.