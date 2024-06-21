Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Leeds United Foundation has confirmed the appointment of a new CEO, one year after bullying allegations emerged at the charity.

The BBC first reported in June 2023 that a review was underway at the Foundation after former employees made claims about a 'toxic' environment. The allegations focused on the conduct of CEO John Mallalieu, who took up the post in October 2020, and the Foundation confirmed that an independent investigation was being conducted. The YEP understands Mallalieu then left the Foundation some time later last year.

Leeds United have now confirmed the appointment of a new CEO for their charity wing, in 'avid' Whites supporter Frances Milner. A statement said: "Frances joins the club’s official charity with immediate effect, bringing over 25 years of experience working in the charity sector. Most recently, Frances held the position of director of fundraising and marketing at The Prince’s Trust for the past four years. Prior to this, she spent 10 years at Cancer Research UK, holding a number of senior roles, including executive director of philanthropy and partnerships, following a role as fundraising director at Maggie’s, leading the funding for their cancer care and support centres within communities across the UK."

Milner is also a trustee for Mines Advisory Group, a member of the Institute of Fundraising Learning and Development Committee and a mentor for both the Elischer Foundation and the University of Leeds. Club CEO Angus Kinnear says she will continue the work already done to impact the city and its inhabitants. He said: "“We are excited for the future of the Leeds United Foundation with Frances at the helm. Frances has a proven track record in the charity sector and we now look forward to her driving the Foundation in a positive trajectory. Leeds United are committed to making a difference to the community and huge strides have been made over recent years in reconnecting with people in the local area through various programmes and activities, having a positive impact on their lives and wellbeing.”