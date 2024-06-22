Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Leeds United could stand to benefit from the potential takeover of Premier League side Everton due to possible future transfer business with the Merseyside club.

The Toffees have entered into a period of exclusivity with The Friedkin Group with a view to completing a takeover of the club from existing majority shareholder Farhad Moshiri.

A statement on Friday afternoon read: "The Club can confirm today [21 June] that a period of exclusivity has been granted to The Friedkin Group to progress discussions to acquire a majority shareholding in Everton.

"All parties will now work together to conclude this process. In the meantime, the Club will continue to operate as normal."

Moshiri's running of Everton has been criticised by supporters given the club's eight-point deduction last season after breaching Profitability and Sustainability (P&S) regulations. The Toffees exceeded the Premier League's £105 million financial loss threshold over a period of three years which subsequently caused the club to incur two separate sporting sanctions in the form of a six-point and further two-point deduction during 2023/24.

A takeover by The Friedkin Group could see Everton's financial picture improve and allow the club to spend more freely in the transfer market.

Leeds are expected to announce the extension of Jack Harrison's loan stay at Goodison Park in the coming days after it was reported the two clubs had reached an agreement to send the 27-year-old winger back to Merseyside having spent 2023/24 on loan there.

Harrison remains contracted to Leeds until 2028 meaning at the expiry of this coming season's Goodison Park loan spell, he will have three years remaining on his Elland Road deal. The player is thought to have little desire to return to Leeds and could potentially push for a permanent switch to Everton, at which point the Toffees could be under new ownership and no longer under such financial pressure, which could facilitate a transfer.