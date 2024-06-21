Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Leeds United's 2024/25 Championship opponents Sunderland are reportedly close to appointing FC Lorient boss Regis Le Bris as the club's new head coach following a protracted search that has lasted several months.

The Frenchman is reported to have held positive talks with the Black Cats' hierarchy with a view to taking charge of the North East side. It is alleged negotiations to bring Le Bris to the Stadium of Light began over three weeks ago and that issues regarding the 48-year-old's work permit and dealings with his current club had led to a delay.

It is over four months since Sunderland last had a permanent boss attached to the club, following Michael Beale's February sacking. Interim coach Mike Dodds took charge of both games versus Leeds last season, keeping a clean sheet during each encounter, winning the first 1-0 on Wearside before holding United to a goalless draw at Elland Road towards the end of the campaign.

The Black Cats went in pursuit of Racing Club de Lens' English coach Will Still, who was at the time in charge of Stade Reims in France's top flight, but the 31-year-old instead opted for Lens, who were recent participants in the UEFA Champions League.

Former Hull City boss Liam Rosenior was also on the Sunderland shortlist but reportedly turned down the chance to manage the club, rejecting a second interview.

Le Bris, meanwhile, is expected to be in position for the beginning of pre-season with Sunderland aiming to challenge at the top end of the Championship table next term. The Lorient coach has been at the helm in Brittany for the last two years, presiding over a 30 per cent win ratio after a long stint as the club's academy manager and 'B' team boss, and was relegated to Ligue 2 last season after a top-ten finish the year prior which resulted in several key player sales.