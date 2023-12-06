Liverpool legend expresses doubt over £40m Leeds United transfer claim

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Leeds United are firing full steam ahead this season with the vision of securing promotion back up to the Premier League. The Whites are chasing a top two finish to automatically qualify for a top flight return but they have work to do to close the gap on leaders Leicester City and second-placed Ipswich Town.

While the main mission is to bank as many points as possible before the end of the season, the looming January transfer window must also be taken into account. Right now, Leeds have a few key players who have been attracting a lot of attention, and rising star Archie Gray said to be is one of them.

The 17-year-old has broken through at Elland Road and established himself an important figure in Daniel Farke's set-up. Gray is a midfielder by trade and can play centrally, defensively and further forward, but he has also been operating at right-back when called upon.

Gray has played in all but one Championship match this season and has started 16 of a possible 19. His responsibility at such a young age is turning a lot of heads, Liverpool's included.

The Reds have previously been linked with a potential move for the teenage star as they look to strengthen their own midfield ranks. However, former Anfield icon Steve McManaman doesn't believe the links will come to fruition, especially as Gray has already been valued at an impressive £40 million.

"He’s a player with a history in regards to his footballing heritage and he’s a brilliant talent, but when you’re talking about £40 million to £50 million for a 17-year-old, then I believe those rumours are a bit far-fetched at this moment in time," the ex-England international told Betfred.

"If you look at Liverpool’s academy, they’re already blessed with loads and loads of really talented kids, which is the same for many other academies. I believe Liverpool being linked with a big money move for him is just paper talk if I’m being honest, but Archie’s certainly an extremely promising kid."