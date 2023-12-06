Matthew Donohue has been confirmed as the referee for Leeds United's visit to Blackburn Rovers on Saturday afternoon. The Whites make the trip to Ewood Park for a 12.30pm clash on Saturday, giving Daniel Farke's side the chance to put some early pressure on the Championship's top two.

Leicester City and Ipswich Town are both in action from 3pm later in the day, with the Foxes hosting Plymouth Argyle and Ipswich making the longer trip to the Riverside Stadium to take on Middlesbrough. Leeds will be aiming to make it three-straight Championship wins after recording consecutive victories over Swansea City and Boro in their last two outings.

Donohue will be in the man in the middle for the game, as he takes charge of just his second Leeds match this season. The first came back at Elland Road in August when Farke's side drew 1-1 with West Brom. The Baggies took the lead in that game when a shot deflected into the net off Brandon Thomas-Asante's arm but the handball offence was not spotted by the referee or linesman, there was also the possibility of an offside but the goal stood. Luke Ayling would head Leeds level, with the Whites still yet to lose a home game this season.

Farke was unhappy with the decision after the game, and said: “Normally, I never comment on any decisions of the referee because after the game, we cannot change it. Even the guys from Sky told me it was a clear handball before the goal and also offside. I cannot change it right now. In the game, it was too difficult for me to see, but I just had a feeling it was handball and it was quite obvious. I trusted the referee at this moment, but it seems like it was a crucial mistake and it is sad for him. It was even more disappointing and sad for us."

The following day, former Premier League referee Mike Dean admitted the decision was wrong but sympathised with the officials. He said: "The referee is in the position he should be in, he's not going to see the deflection. The assistant referee is where he should be. The shot has come in, you just see a deflection. What's it come off? Nobody knows so he can't guess and there wasn't hardly any Leeds players complaining that it had gone in off his arm so I am guessing the referee is thinking there's nothing wrong. The assistant referee hasn't picked it up and because we have got no VAR at the moment in the Championship, the goal stood, wrongly."