A look at the latest in Sunderland's manager search as they reportedly consider a former Leeds United man for the role.

Mowbray guided Sunderland to the play-offs last season, while he also had a young squad within three points of the top six this season, but it hasn't been enough to save him after just one win in five games. Here we look at the latest in the Wearside club's search for a new boss.

Bamba links

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sunderland are being linked with appointing former Leeds defender Sol Bamba, who has been out of work since leaving his Cardiff City assistant role at the end of last season. The Bluebirds decided to move on from Sabri Lamouchi, and Bamba followed through the exit doors after they appointed a new boss.

According to TEAMtalk, Bamba is now looking for a job in management, and is under consideration for the Sunderland job. Interestingly, Bamba finished his career at Middlesbrough, which may not benefit him in winning over Sunderland fans, but the Black Cats say they want someone who can work with young players, and Bamba may fit the bill, given he hasn't long finished his own playing career.

Other options

Reports elsewhere claim Ipswich Town boss Kieran McKenna is on Sunderland's shortlist, but it seems unlikely he would leave the Tractor Boys at this point, given he has them in second place and seven points clear of third-place Leeds. Ipswich also have a strong budget to call upon.