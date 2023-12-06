Sunderland manager search latest as former Leeds United man and Football Manager expert 'considered'
A look at the latest in Sunderland's manager search as they reportedly consider a former Leeds United man for the role.
Sunderland have become the latest Championship club to sack their manager, following Swansea City's sacking of Michael Duff. Tony Mowbray was dismissed by the Black Cats with a clash against Leeds United now less than a week away.
Mowbray guided Sunderland to the play-offs last season, while he also had a young squad within three points of the top six this season, but it hasn't been enough to save him after just one win in five games. Here we look at the latest in the Wearside club's search for a new boss.
Bamba links
Sunderland are being linked with appointing former Leeds defender Sol Bamba, who has been out of work since leaving his Cardiff City assistant role at the end of last season. The Bluebirds decided to move on from Sabri Lamouchi, and Bamba followed through the exit doors after they appointed a new boss.
According to TEAMtalk, Bamba is now looking for a job in management, and is under consideration for the Sunderland job. Interestingly, Bamba finished his career at Middlesbrough, which may not benefit him in winning over Sunderland fans, but the Black Cats say they want someone who can work with young players, and Bamba may fit the bill, given he hasn't long finished his own playing career.
Other options
Reports elsewhere claim Ipswich Town boss Kieran McKenna is on Sunderland's shortlist, but it seems unlikely he would leave the Tractor Boys at this point, given he has them in second place and seven points clear of third-place Leeds. Ipswich also have a strong budget to call upon.
Reims boss Will Still is also said to be of interest. Still has Reims in fifth place in Ligue 1, and he guided them to a mid-table finish last season despite limited experience and admitting he learned much of his managerial habits from Championship Manager and Football Manager. Still is a hit online for that reason, but he has earned the right of genuine recognition with his work in France.