Leeds United full-back Junior Firpo has commended the Whites' support at Elland Road following relegation, even during difficult circumstances.

Firpo's time at Leeds has been largely difficult for the Dominican Republic-born defender, plagued by injuries throughout his two-and-a-half year stay at Elland Road. Currently, the 27-year-old is out with a hamstring injury and will miss the next couple of weeks, having only recently returned from a separate several-week lay-off.

Speaking in a new interview with Spanish press, Firpo has opened up on the fierce loyalty he has experienced at Elland Road, making specific reference to last week's victory over Swansea City in bitterly cold conditions.

"The dressing room at Leeds is one of the best I've ever been in," Firpo began. "Look, the other day: Wednesday, eight o'clock in the evening, -3 degrees, the majority had to work the next day and Elland Road was full. And we've just been relegated, eh."

The player is candid about his injury concerns but is unwavering in his desire to return to the team under Daniel Farke. At present, he has been usurped as first-choice left-back by free agent summer signing Sam Byram, who has experienced extensive injury problems of his own in recent years.

Reflecting on his time in the Premier League over the past two seasons, Firpo recalls his 'worst game' in Leeds colours - the 7-0 humbling by Manchester City during the 2021/22 campaign.

"I think it's the worst game of my life: we didn't have a sniff, we conceded seven, we got blown out all over the place. And [Kevin] De Bruyne was unbelievable," the defender recounts.

