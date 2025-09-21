Former Liverpool man points to Leeds United 'bully' impact in Wolves win

Leeds United claimed what could be a vital win in Saturday's visit to Premier League rivals Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Leeds United have been praised for showing their ‘clinical’ side as they came from a goal down to earn a crucial win at Premier League strugglers Wolverhampton Wanderers.

The Whites made the worst possible start at Molineux as their hosts grabbed the lead with just seven minutes on the clock when on-loan Girona midfielder Ladislav Krejci rounded off a slick passing move by beating the helpless Karl Darlow with ease.

That lead remained in place until just after the half-hour mark as former Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin grabbed his first goal for Leeds with a clever looping header that sailed beyond hosts keeper Jose Sa.

Midfield powerhouse Anton Stach also got off the mark for the Whites with a stunning free-kick on the edge of the area after Calvert-Lewin had been fouled and winger Noah Okafar also racked up his maiden strike since a summer move to Elland Road to put Farke’s men in control at the break. That was enough to kill off any hopes of a comeback from Wolves and led former Liverpool midfielder Danny Murphy to point to one Leeds bully as a key factor in his side’s win.

Speaking on Match of the Day, he said: “They were really clinical and actually looked like a confident side. They’ve had some half-decent performances since the season has started without probably getting the rewards. Wolves helped them out, there’s some really poor defending. Calvert-Lewin, two centre-halves, should have him covered, he’s in the middle, no pressure on the ball, five at the back, you have to get pressure on the ball out wide to stop the crosses coming in.

“He bullies them both, the keeper’s caught, do I come or do I not? It’s great for him, Calvert-Lewin, for his confidence and his relationship with the fans. Then this (the second goal), it’s lazy, sloppy defending, a silly free-kick to give away from Krejci on Calvert-Lewin.

"(The third goal) is just sloppy, it’s basic play and then Leeds are really clinical, nice and positive, the timing of the pass and a good finish from Okafor. That was it, three games in 14 minutes, what a fantastic period in the game for them to go on and get their first points on the road. But Wolves really are causing their own problems at times with their own mistakes and naivety in defending.”

Leeds are back in action on Saturday when they host Bournemouth in the first of two consecutive Elland Road clashes.

