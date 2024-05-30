Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Big news has emerged from Elland Road.

Leeds United have announced a new ‘multi-year agreement’ with Red Bull, making them the club’s front of shirt partner starting next season.

Leeds say the deal will ‘bring in in new commercial revenues as well as additional capital investment for a minority ownership stake that will further enable the club to compete on and off the pitch as they seek promotion next season’. The name and logo of Leeds United Football Club will remain unchanged.

A statement released by Leeds on Thursday morning read: ‘Today Leeds United Football Club is proud to announce a new multi-year agreement with Red Bull, making them the club’s front of shirt partner starting next season.

‘Today’s announcement that Red Bull will be joining forces with Leeds United reinforces the international popularity and significance of the club. Beginning in the 2024/2025 season, Leeds United will feature Red Bull branding on the front of Leeds United men’s and women’s first team kits.

‘Red Bull will also become the club’s Exclusive Energy Drink Partner with branding featured inside Elland Road and during the club’s official media appearances.’

Whites chairman Paraag Marathe said: “I am thrilled that Red Bull is joining us to build a bright future for Leeds United and shares our deep respect for this truly special club.

“As chairman, our consortium of investment partners will be invaluable to me as we approach this important moment for the club, now and into the future. Red Bull’s addition is a historic milestone that will further empower the club to reach its full competitive potential.”

Oliver Mintzlaff, Red Bull CEO Corporate Projects and Investments, said: “We are delighted to be an important element and partner of Leeds United. A club that is certainly one of the biggest in England and has a rich and successful history.