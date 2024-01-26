The football world was shocked on Friday morning to learn of Klopp's intention to leave Anfield after almost nine years in charge of the Merseyside club.

News broke out of the blue, including to those entrenched in the game such as Leeds manager Farke, who admitted he was 'emotional' upon hearing of his compatriot's decision. Farke took charge of Borussia Dortmund II - the German club's reserve side - between 2015 and 2017 before becoming Norwich City boss, operating in the wake of revered coach Klopp who had left Signal Iduna Park earlier that same year following a seven-year spell in which he lifted the Bundesliga title twice and reached the 2013 UEFA Champions League Final.

While the two did not work together, fellow countryman Farke expressed his respect for Klopp as a manager, a human being and for the decision to leave Liverpool on his own terms.

Speaking at the end of his pre-match press conference ahead of Leeds' FA Cup tie with Plymouth Argyle this weekend, Farke said: "When I heard the message officially, I was quite emotional myself.

"Jurgen is one of my German fellows and what he's done over the last two decades is unbelievable.

"After just one year sometimes they [coaches] are celebrated but for me quality is defined as delivering over a long-term period. What he's done is unbelievable, created a legacy. He did it at Mainz 05, at Borussia Dortmund and Liverpool. He will go down in history as one of the greatest managers to work in the game. You couldn't be more successful with Liverpool, the way the team plays and came together. Premier League champion, Champions League winner. On such a day it's important to give credit. Jurgen is a world class coach, even better human being if that's possible."

Farke has gone up against Klopp in the opposing dugout on four occasions, losing each fixture, all of which were during his time at Carrow Road. Those defeats did not sour his opinion of the decorated Liverpool coach, though, quite the opposite.

"For me it's unbelievable. To then find the moment to decide it yourself when you leave, everyone who is connected with Liverpool is in tears about this decision, it says a lot about his legacy.

"This is something you'd wish for, to finish with such a legacy. I wish him all the best that he goes with the biggest possible success after all these years due to his quality as a manager, and his quality as a human being.

"It was an emotional day, sad in a way but also happy that he is full in control about this - I just can praise this.

"He's spoke about this job, it's one of the most demanding jobs you can have because it's so emotional, expectations, so many people judge you in public and you are responsible in order to give people joy or that they suffer because it means the world to so many people. You feel the responsibility every day."

Klopp cited 'running out of energy' as the main reason for his decision to move on from his post at Anfield in May, sending Liverpool fans into a collective mournful state on Friday morning.

"It says even more about Jurgen, for 20 years able to deliver world class work. I know what he means, how much energy it costs, to handle all the expectations and sometimes you have to disappoint people and players, it's so difficult, I'm full of respect. This is what this job is all about.

"I don't expect in 30 years I'll still be on the bench. Nowadays to be in charge for such an amazing and big club with so many emotions and create a legacy, this is something you can dream about as a manager.

