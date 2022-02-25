Ian Rush has explained his hope that Leeds United remain in the Premier League but admits his ‘fear’ after the hammering by Liverpool this week.

It has been a disappointing season for the Whites so far, with Bielsa’s men failing to kick on from an impressive season of last.

Leeds now find themselves just three points above the drop, and with all three of the teams below them possessing a game in hand.

United are in real danger of allowing second season syndrome to catch up with them, and there are no signs of improvement.

Leeds conceded six at Anfield in a crushing defeat, and that followed losses to Manchester United and Everton.

Their difficult run will continue against Tottenham this weekend before a trip to Leicester, and as the battle against the drop continues, Liverpool legend Rush has offered his thoughts.

“I hope they stay up but I fear for Leeds. Marcelo Bielsa seems reluctant to change things up, so he’s got to get his best players fit as soon as possible or his job could be on the line, because the last thing the club needs now is to drop back out of the Premier League,” he told Gambling.com.

“Liverpool’s 6-0 win was yet another heavy defeat for Leeds and they look in real trouble, especially with Burnley winning on Wednesday night.”

Rush added that he feels Marcelo Bielsa must be more flexible with his approach in order for Leeds to find safety.

He added: “The problem that Leeds have got is that Marcelo Bielsa only has one way of playing and it leaves them very vulnerable, particularly against the top sides. Manchester United put four past them at the weekend, Liverpool got six and Manchester City battered them 7-0 in December.

“I do feel a bit sorry for Bielsa because he’s had so many injuries, but you have to adapt to those situations and he hasn’t tried to change things. They play nice football when they’re in form but without their best players they don’t seem to be able to stick to their preferred style, so Bielsa needs a Plan B.

“The best sides have two or three different ways of playing depending on the circumstances and Leeds only have one, that’s one of the reasons why they’re down there flirting with relegation.

Leeds still have to play the likes of Watford, Norwich City and Brentford before the season ends, giving them plenty of opportunities to save themselves from the drop.