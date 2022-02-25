The Sheffield-born referee has been the man in the middle for three Leeds United clashes since the Whites returned to the top flight.

In September 2021, Pawson was subject to the scrutiny of the United fanbase as he was responsible for the controversial dismissal of Pascal Struijk after the defender's challenge on Harvey Elliott resulted in a dislocated ankle.

The red card, which the FA determined would stand following an appeal by the club, is the only instance of Pawson having sent a Leeds player off the pitch.

Of the 47 he has brandished across his career, only one has been shown to an opponent of Leeds.

Middlesborough defender Ben Gibson was shown a second yellow card in the 89th minute as the Whites held their promotion-chasing Yorkshire rivals to a goalless draw at Elland Road in February 2016.

None of the teams' 27 shots found the back of the net on an evening when the attention of the fans gathered in the stadium was focussed elsewhere.

Referee Craig Pawson. Pic: Stu Forster.

As part of ongoing protests to United owner Massimo Cellino to sell his shares in the club, fans projected images bearing the slogans 'time to go Massimo' and 'Billy wouldn't accept this, why should we?' onto the side of the East Stand while the Championship match was in progress.

It would be another seven months before Cellino surrendered his majority share in the West Yorkshire side.

Following his side's tie against Middlesborough, Leeds boss Steve Evans would not be drawn on the pressure fans were putting on Cellino.

Leeds manager Steve Evans said: "It's not my job to get involved with supporters.

Craig Pawson shows Ben Gibson a red card at Elland Road. Pic: Alex Livesey.

"Leeds United supporters are long here before any owner arrives or head coach, manager, player, and they will be here for a long time after.

"But our supporters want to see performances on the pitch.

"That's what disappoints them more than anything."

So far this season, Pawson has put an average of 4.5 players per game into his book across 24 appearances.

On Saturday at Elland Road, Pawson will be assisted by Ian Hussin and Richard West, with Robert Jones acting as fourth official. Jarred Gillett will take charge of VAR, with Constantine Hatzidakis assisting.