Leeds United v Tottenham Hotspur: Is it on TV? channel, kick-off time, head-to-head record & more

Leeds are in dire need of a change in fortunes after poor results against Manchester United and Liverpool.

The Whites' cushion to the drop zone now stands at just 3 points.

Burnley, Newcastle and Everton could all leapfrog United if they claim wins from their games in hand as the battle for survival hots up, with just over a quarter of the season to play.

Tottenham Hotspur, meanwhile, are in a spot of bother themselves having suffered four losses in their last five league games.

Following the North London side's defeat to Burnley midweek, Spurs boss Antonio Conte raised the question of his future at the club.

"I came here to help the club and if the problem could be the coach I'm ready to go, no problem," the Italian said.

Stuart Dallas challenges Harry Kane during Leeds United's 2-1 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur in November. Pic: Shaun Botterill.

On Saturday at Elland Road, two teams at crucial moments of their seasons will face up to fight for precious Premier League points.

Here's what you need to know:

What time is kick-off?

Leeds United will kick off against Tottenham Hotspur at 12.30pm on Saturday February 26.

Tottenham Hotspur boss Antonio Conte. Pic: Alex Livesey.

Is it on TV? How can I follow the game?

Leeds v Spurs will be broadcast on BT Sport 1, with coverage starting at 11.30am.

You can follow the action on the YEP's live blog, which will bring you all the updates from line-up announcements right through to the final whistle.

What happened last time the teams met?

Sergio Reguilón scores winner as Tottenham Hotspur claimed a 2-1 victory over Leeds United in November. Pic: Ryan Pierse.

On the reverse, Leeds gave up a lead to suffer defeat at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Dan James opened the scoring for the Whites after Jack Harrison got the better to Emerson Royal to place the ball on a plate for the Welshman running into the six-yard box.

In the 58th minute, Pierre-Emile Højbjerg equalised for Spurs, blasting the ball into an empty net as Illan Meslier scrambled back to his line.

A piece of bad luck put Leeds behind when Eric Dier's free-kick deflected off the post, via the wall, into the path of Sergio Reguilón who charged through and tapped in the host's second goal.

Leeds and Spurs have met 99 times since their first encounter ended in a 1-0 win for Leeds in October 1924.

Of those games, the Whites have come out on top 33 times, while Spurs have claimed 38 wins.

How are Tottenham Hotspur doing?

It's been a mixed week for Conte's side.

On Saturday, the Lilywhites ended a run of three defeats with a 3-2 victory over table-topping Manchester City.

The North London side couldn't carry the momentum into their midweek fixture against relegation-threatened Burnley, though.

Ben Mee's 71st-minute header gave the Clarets the lead and the visitors found no reply at Turf Moor, with the game ending 1-0 to the hosts.

Spurs are eighth in the Premier League table, three points shy of European qualification having taken 39 points from 24 games.