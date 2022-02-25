Bamford picked up his first injury of the season at Newcastle United in September, damaging his ankle in the second half but playing to the final whistle. That issue, one Bielsa said was complex to resolve, kept him out until December when he returned as a late substitute against Brentford and scored a dramatic last-gasp equaliser. His celebration caused a hamstring injury however and he hasn't played since, suffering a subsequent foot complaint that has robbed Bielsa of his first-choice number nine.

Phillips and Cooper also injured their hamstrings in that game against the Bees but were initially expected to return early in March.

Bielsa now says that isn't likely.

"There's no fixed date [for their return]," he said.

"The prediction that they will be available early March, how they are right now, doesn't seem like it's going to be the case."

The Argentine added that Bamford playing against this season is 'probable.'

Leeds host Tottenham Hotspur at Elland Road tomorrow, with Diego Llorente and Robin Koch available once again according to Bielsa.

PROBABLE RETURN - Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa says it's probable that Patrick Bamford will play again this season but he's not yet training on the grass. Pic: Getty

Koch suffered a head injury in the 4-2 Elland Road defeat by Manchester United, sustaining a deep wound above his eye and complaining of dizziness. Leeds issued a statement following the game saying he would be following the concussion protocols ahead of a return to play.

Llorente was also withdrawn during the Manchester United clash, at half-time, and did not feature in the matchday squad for Wednesday's 6-0 rout at Liverpool.