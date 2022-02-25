Leeds United's Marcelo Bielsa on Kalvin Phillips and Liam Cooper return date and injured trio
Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa has cast doubt over an early March return for Kalvin Phillips and Liam Cooper and says Patrick Bamford has still not returned to training on the grass at Thorp Arch.
Bamford picked up his first injury of the season at Newcastle United in September, damaging his ankle in the second half but playing to the final whistle. That issue, one Bielsa said was complex to resolve, kept him out until December when he returned as a late substitute against Brentford and scored a dramatic last-gasp equaliser. His celebration caused a hamstring injury however and he hasn't played since, suffering a subsequent foot complaint that has robbed Bielsa of his first-choice number nine.
Phillips and Cooper also injured their hamstrings in that game against the Bees but were initially expected to return early in March.
Bielsa now says that isn't likely.
"There's no fixed date [for their return]," he said.
"The prediction that they will be available early March, how they are right now, doesn't seem like it's going to be the case."
The Argentine added that Bamford playing against this season is 'probable.'
Leeds host Tottenham Hotspur at Elland Road tomorrow, with Diego Llorente and Robin Koch available once again according to Bielsa.
Koch suffered a head injury in the 4-2 Elland Road defeat by Manchester United, sustaining a deep wound above his eye and complaining of dizziness. Leeds issued a statement following the game saying he would be following the concussion protocols ahead of a return to play.
Llorente was also withdrawn during the Manchester United clash, at half-time, and did not feature in the matchday squad for Wednesday's 6-0 rout at Liverpool.
The Spaniard has spent less time on the sidelines with injuries this season, having had his debut Premier League season ravaged by groin and hamstring issues, but has still missed seven of the Whites' 25 top flight outings in their current campaign. Since his move from Real Sociedad Llorente has played 36 times for Leeds.