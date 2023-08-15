Leeds United midfielder Tyler Adams is the subject of interest from Liverpool while Bournemouth have activated the player’s reported £20m release clause, according to reports.

Liverpool missed out on a deal for Brighton’s Moises Caicedo as he joined Chelsea in a deal worth £115m while Romeo Lavia of Southampton is also poised to move to Stamford Bridge for a fee that could reach £55m.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Paul Joyce of The Times reports the Merseyside club could now turn to Adams as they seek to bolster their midfield with Jurgen Klopp’s side short of options in defensive midfield after selling experienced pair Fabinho and Jordan Henderson to clubs in Saudi Arabia.

However, BBC Sport report that Bournemouth have activated the players release clause which is reported to stand at £20m following the Whites’ relegation from the Premier League last term. Adams arrived at Elland Road for roughly the same price last summer as he joined from RB Leipzig and enjoyed an impressive first season in England.

The Cherries have signed seven players already this window but show no signs of stopping their recruitment under new boss Andoni Iraola.

Last week, Adams looked set for a move to Chelsea but talks broke down after the relevant parties were unable to come to an agreement over the midfielder’s proposed move to London.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chelsea were said to have activated the player’s release clause but their moves for Lavia and Caicedo took precedence with Adams unable to complete a move.

Adams is still recovering from a hamstring injury and Daniel Farke was not drawn on the speculation surrounding the midfielder on Thursday as he addressed the media ahead of Saturday’s 1-0 defeat at Birmingham City.

“He is still three weeks away from team training,” Farke said. “He is in the final stages of rehab so I don’t expect him to be in the mix before the international break.