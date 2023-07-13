The Daniel Farke era is officially underway after Leeds United fell to a 2-0 defeat in their opening pre-season friendly against Manchester United on Wednesday.

However, it is the off-field activity that is capturing the attention of Whites supporters as they await news of Farke’s first venture into the transfer market. A number of players are being linked with moves away from Elland Road in the aftermath of relegation from the Premier League but as it stands the only incoming has been a deal for Scotland youth international Josh McDonald.

Daniel Farke

The Whites are believed to have an interest in Liverpool centre-back Nat Phillips, a player Farke tried to sign during his time in charge at Norwich City. The Liverpool Echo have claimed Dutch champions Feyenoord are also interested in Phillips but have revealed Liverpool may have to reduce their £10million asking price before any agreement can be reached with either club.

The likes of Robin Koch, Brendan Aaronson and Tyler Roberts have all left Elland Road so far this summer and it seems likely Rodrigo will follow them as he closes in on a move to Qatari club Al-Rayyan SC. There have been further claims over another Leeds star set for an exit after Florian Plettenberg revealed midfielder Marc Roca is ‘on the verge’ of a return to Spain with Real Betis.