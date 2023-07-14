Leeds news you can trust since 1890
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Seven children injured after car crashes into primary school
Metropolitan Police give latest update on BBC presenter scandal
Secondary school lockdown: Teenage boy arrested after teacher stabbed
BBC suspends male presenter amid sex-pictures allegations
Empire Cinema group enters administration - full list of closures
One child dies and woman arrested after Land Rover crashes into school

Youth international outlines his Leeds United goalkeeper aim and entertaining intent

Leeds United ‘keeper Kristoffer Klaesson has outlined his clear aim for the forthcoming season and the entertaining intent of Daniel Farke’s Whites.
Lee Sobot
By Lee Sobot
Published 14th Jul 2023, 06:00 BST- 2 min read

Norwegian youth international Klaesson joined Leeds from Valerenga in the summer of 2021 and stepped out regularly for United’s under-21s the following season before being handed a first team debut when replacing the injured Illan Meslier in March’s epic 3-2 win at Wolves.

Klaesson, though, was restricted to just eight outings for United’s under-21s last term and says his clear aim for the forthcoming campaign is to bag himself more Whites minutes, fresh from lining up in United’s first pre-season friendly against Manchester United in midweek.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Having represented Norway’s under-21s at this summer’s under-21s Euros, Klaesson was straight into the Leeds starting line up for the Red Devils clash in Oslo and the 22-year-old is now hoping for more of the same.

WELCOME START: For Leeds United 'keeper Kristoffer Klaesson, left, pictured stepping out for Wednesday's pre-season friendly against Manchester United in Oslo. Photo by Matthew Peters/Manchester United via Getty Images.WELCOME START: For Leeds United 'keeper Kristoffer Klaesson, left, pictured stepping out for Wednesday's pre-season friendly against Manchester United in Oslo. Photo by Matthew Peters/Manchester United via Getty Images.
WELCOME START: For Leeds United 'keeper Kristoffer Klaesson, left, pictured stepping out for Wednesday's pre-season friendly against Manchester United in Oslo. Photo by Matthew Peters/Manchester United via Getty Images.

"Of course I want to play as much as possible,” said Klaesson to LUTV, asked if he had any personal targets for the forthcoming campaign. "I didn't play that much last year with 21s or the first team so the goal now is just to get some minutes and to try and play as much as possible.

"It's been a short holiday (after the under-21s Euros) but it's been a holiday so it's nice to start playing a bit again and getting some minutes. Now it’s just train good and get match fit again and play some good games and have some good training."

Klaesson helped Leeds keep a clean sheet during the first of half of Wednesday’s Red Devils friendly, the Norwegian stopper replaced by Dani Van Den Heuvel as part of ten changes made at the break.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Red Devils boss Erik ten Hag made the full 11 changes to his side at half-time and Leeds looked set to get on top a young second-half Red Devils side but poor defending led to the Manchester outfit netting twice through Noam Emeran and Joe Hugill.

Klaesson admitted that defensive mistakes cost his side dear but the Norwegian was encouraged with what he saw from the team offensively and says that new Whites boss Farke is setting his side up to entertain.

"I have only been training with the team now after holiday for like a day so I haven't been on that many meetings but it sounds like that's what we want to do,” said Klaesson. “We want to play and we want to play entertaining football.

"I think we played a good game. We got pressured quite low in the beginning and then I feel like we played good. We had some mistakes in the back and other than that it's nice to play some minutes and start the pre-season."

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

For Klaesson, Wednesday’s friendly also presented the opportunity to impress in his homeland, something the Whites keeper relished.

"Coming back to Norway playing for Leeds is incredible,” he said. “The supporters, everything, is just amazing."

Related topics:Daniel FarkeManchester United