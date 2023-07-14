Youth international outlines his Leeds United goalkeeper aim and entertaining intent

Norwegian youth international Klaesson joined Leeds from Valerenga in the summer of 2021 and stepped out regularly for United’s under-21s the following season before being handed a first team debut when replacing the injured Illan Meslier in March’s epic 3-2 win at Wolves.

Klaesson, though, was restricted to just eight outings for United’s under-21s last term and says his clear aim for the forthcoming campaign is to bag himself more Whites minutes, fresh from lining up in United’s first pre-season friendly against Manchester United in midweek.

Having represented Norway’s under-21s at this summer’s under-21s Euros, Klaesson was straight into the Leeds starting line up for the Red Devils clash in Oslo and the 22-year-old is now hoping for more of the same.

WELCOME START: For Leeds United 'keeper Kristoffer Klaesson, left, pictured stepping out for Wednesday's pre-season friendly against Manchester United in Oslo. Photo by Matthew Peters/Manchester United via Getty Images.

"Of course I want to play as much as possible,” said Klaesson to LUTV, asked if he had any personal targets for the forthcoming campaign. "I didn't play that much last year with 21s or the first team so the goal now is just to get some minutes and to try and play as much as possible.

"It's been a short holiday (after the under-21s Euros) but it's been a holiday so it's nice to start playing a bit again and getting some minutes. Now it’s just train good and get match fit again and play some good games and have some good training."

Klaesson helped Leeds keep a clean sheet during the first of half of Wednesday’s Red Devils friendly, the Norwegian stopper replaced by Dani Van Den Heuvel as part of ten changes made at the break.

Red Devils boss Erik ten Hag made the full 11 changes to his side at half-time and Leeds looked set to get on top a young second-half Red Devils side but poor defending led to the Manchester outfit netting twice through Noam Emeran and Joe Hugill.

Klaesson admitted that defensive mistakes cost his side dear but the Norwegian was encouraged with what he saw from the team offensively and says that new Whites boss Farke is setting his side up to entertain.

"I have only been training with the team now after holiday for like a day so I haven't been on that many meetings but it sounds like that's what we want to do,” said Klaesson. “We want to play and we want to play entertaining football.

"I think we played a good game. We got pressured quite low in the beginning and then I feel like we played good. We had some mistakes in the back and other than that it's nice to play some minutes and start the pre-season."

For Klaesson, Wednesday’s friendly also presented the opportunity to impress in his homeland, something the Whites keeper relished.