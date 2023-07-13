Josh McDonald has represented Scotland at up to under-16s level and joins the club’s Academy at Thorp Arch from Hamilton Academical subject to international clearance. The 16-year-old attacker can play all across the forward line but is predominantly a winger.

A statement from Leeds United read: “Everyone at Leeds United would like to welcome Josh to the club and we look forward to seeing his further development with the Whites.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad