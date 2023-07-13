Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Leeds United sign versatile Scotland international youth attacker

Leeds United have signed a Scotland international youth attacker to the club's Academy.
By Lee Sobot
Published 13th Jul 2023, 15:57 BST- 1 min read
Updated 13th Jul 2023, 16:33 BST

Josh McDonald has represented Scotland at up to under-16s level and joins the club’s Academy at Thorp Arch from Hamilton Academical subject to international clearance. The 16-year-old attacker can play all across the forward line but is predominantly a winger.

A statement from Leeds United read: “Everyone at Leeds United would like to welcome Josh to the club and we look forward to seeing his further development with the Whites.”

Hamilton Academical said in a statement: “We are thrilled to announce that Hamilton Academical teenager Josh McDonald has today signed for Leeds United subject to international clearance. The talented 16-year-old attacker, who is also a Scotland U16 internationalist, has been an exceptional player in our Academy and joins Leeds U18s with our best wishes for the future.”

