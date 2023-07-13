Sweden international forward Viktor Gyokeres has proved a revelation for the Sky Blues since joining the club from Brighton for just £1m, but the 25-year-old has now departed to sign for Portuguese outfit Sporting Lisbon. Gyokeres has been sold for a significant undisclosed fee, which is the highest transfer fee ever received by the club, plus add ons. The deal is reportedly worth £20m to the Sky Blues.

The Swedish forward had been linked with a transfer to Elland Road during the January window last season, however Leeds opted to move for Georginio Rutter who joined from TSG Hoffenheim in Germany.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coventry’s executive chairman Doug King said to the club’s official website: “After a long discussion, we have finally concluded a deal that is right for all parties concerned and confirm the transfer of Viktor Gyökeres to Sporting Lisbon. Viktor has made a huge impression in his time with us and leaves many great memories and we wish him every success with his new club.

RECORD SALE: Of Viktor Gyokeres, above, from Coventry City to Sporting Lisbon. Photo by Matthew Lewis/Getty Images.

"Once again, the quality of the coaching staff at our club has been showcased. This is a record transfer fee for Coventry City but as is normal will be paid over an extended period, with Brighton & Hove Albion taking a meaningful percentage share.