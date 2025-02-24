Leeds United have the chance to open up a significant gap on their Championship promotion rivals this evening.

Troy Deeney believes the winner of tonight’s Yorkshire derby will go on to win the Championship title.

Leeds United will make a short journey down the M1 this evening as they prepare to face Sheffield United at Bramall Lane. The two local rivals currently occupy both automatic promotion places, with Daniel Farke’s Whites two points clear at the top of the table.

Victory would send them five clear with just 12 games remaining, none of which are against any of the current top four, while a win for Sheffield United would see them leapfrog Leeds into first. There is still a long way to go regardless of tonight’s result but promotion-winning former Watford striker Deeney expects the league leader at full-time tonight will be there come May.

Deeney’s promotion verdict

“I actually don't think we are going to get a cat and mouse game,” Deeney told Sky Sports of this evening’s top-of-the-table meeting. “I think both teams are set up the way they are, I actually think Chris Wilder will be a little bit more pragmatic in his approach.

“But remember, the two points [Sheffield United are] missing are deducted points, so they’re actually level, they’re actually playing really well and at the same standard. I think whoever wins will go on to win the league, that’s my prediction - no pressure. Let’s just have it off.”

Farke and Chris Wilder have both been keen to play down such suggestions in the build-up to tonight’s clash, with a level-headed approach needed in either dugout. There will still be 36 points up for grabs once the final whistle blows this evening and both sides know nothing is decided tonight.

Farke playing down ‘decider’ claims

Speaking in his pre-game press conference, Leeds boss Farke pointed to the fact his side did the double over Leicester City and Ipswich Town last season - with an incredible 3-1 comeback win over the former coming one year ago - but they are the ones currently playing Premier League football. The German’s main focus is instead on consistency between now and May.

"The phrase 'massive game' I've heard it already 20 times during the season,” he told the YEP. “I will hear it ten more times. This league is all about consistency. You know my attitude that I don't think that the league is decided in these more or less spotlight games. It's nice for the broadcasters and and for the supporters, and everyone has the right also to be excited. Everything's okay.

“Yes, if it would be the 44th game day, yes, it would be different. But even after this game, there's so many points to play for so if it's a win and loss, a draw, nothing is decided after the game, and just another chance also to add points to your points tally for both both teams and to add some points is always priceless and important.”