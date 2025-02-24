Burnley closed in on Leeds United and their Yorkshire derby hosts over the weekend.

Scott Parker insists he won’t be watching tonight’s top-of-the-table clash between Sheffield United and Leeds United, with no energy wasted on the results of others.

Burnley closed the gap on their Championship promotion rivals following Friday’s commanding 4-0 win over Sheffield Wednesday, with Parker’s side let loose following the previous week’s frustrating 0-0 draw at Preston North End. Leeds remain two places above the Clarets but the gap is now just four points, albeit they and Sheffield United have a game in hand.

At least one team will have to drop points tonight, however, with Leeds due at Bramall Lane for a Yorkshire derby that could have huge ramifications in the Championship promotion race. This evening’s outcome will likely play a significant role in deciding Burnley’s fate but Parker won’t be paying any attention to goings on in South Yorkshire.

When asked if he’ll be watching, he bluntly told the Burnley Express: “No. I've said that to you many a time, I've got no real interest. Honestly, from the bottom of my heart, I have no real interest in what any other team are doing. Leeds, Sheffield [United], I've got no interest.

“Every time you start a season, there's a certain number of points you need to get to and I don't really care whatever other teams do. We need to just focus on what we do and pick up enough points to put us in a position that over the course of the last 15, 20 years of this division, if you hit a certain amount of points, it gives you an incredible chance to get promoted. That's just the sole focus.

“The sole focus [on Friday night] was to never get on a rollercoaster and the emotion of a weekend or what other teams are doing, because it’s absolutely irrelevant. Tonight, the main focus was Sheffield Wednesday. Execute, get out of here with three points and let's keep moving and the lads have done that superbly.”

Tonight’s meeting will undoubtedly have a big impact on Burnley, who could be within one result of the top-two if Leeds manage to win at Bramall Lane, a result that would leave Sheffield United just two clear of Parker’s side. A draw would also leave the Clarets within touching distance of Chris Wilder’s men due to their vastly superior goal difference.

But both managers have made some attempts to play down recent suggestions that promotion could be all but decided for one team this evening, with Farke insisting the season is not decided during such ‘spotlight’ games. And Sheffield United boss Wilder echoed that sentiment in his pre-game press conference.

"You can have an advantage of course by accumulating another three points but ultimately it doesn't decide anything,” Wilder told The Star . “It'll only decide stuff in the last four, five, six games or if one team goes and wins the next nine, 10 or 11. I'm not sure that will happen because of the nature of the division and historically how it's always panned out.”