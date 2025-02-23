Leeds face a Monday night trip to Sheffield United as the Championship’s top two lock horns.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Whites boss Daniel Farke has issued a Leicester City and Ipswich Town reminder in declaring his Sheffield United v Leeds United ‘title decider’ stance.

Just two points separate the Whites and Blades at the top of the Championship ahead of Monday night’s top-of-the-table clash at Bramall Lane.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A home victory would see Chris Wilder’s side replace Leeds by a point at the top of the division but Farke’s side would boot five clear with an away win and far superior goal difference.

Farke, though, insists that Monday night’s contest cannot be labelled a title decider, highlighting how his team beat Leicester City and Ipswich Town home and away last season only to miss out on automatic promotion as the Foxes and Tractor Boys went up.

Asked if it was too early to label the game a title decider, Farke declared: “Yes, of course, because it's not the 44th game day. There's still so many games to play.

"The phrase 'massive game' I've heard it already 20 times during the season. I will hear it ten more times.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This league is all about consistency. You know my attitude that I don't think that the league is decided in these more or less spotlight games.

"It's nice for the broadcasters and and for the supporters, and everyone has the right also to be excited. Everything's okay.

"But in order to finish in the top position, you have to show consistency.

"I mentioned also last season - we've won all the two games against Leicester. We've won all the two games against Ipswich, but they are playing in the Premier League right now, so it's more or less like the everyday work, the consistency that you have to show.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This is crucial in order to be successful in this league and not to be good in one special game anyhow.

"Yes, if it would be the 44th game day, yes, it would be different.

"But even after this game, there's so many points to play for so if it's a win and loss, a draw, nothing is decided after the game, and just another chance also to add points to your points tally for both both teams and to add some points is always priceless and important.

"For that, I think both teams want to do this, we want to do this of course as well, we want to keep our momentum going and for that, it's an important game but also not more than just a chance to to add one or three points.”