Championship leaders Leeds face big promotion rivals Sheffield United at Bramall Lane tonight.

Leeds United face a huge top-of-the-table clash at Championship rivals Sheffield United tonight - but what are the coverage details?

The 8pm kick-off at Bramall Lane offers Leeds the massive new opportunity to pull five points clear at the top of the division and re-establish a seven-point cushion in the automatic promotion spots.

Daniel Farke’s Whites are two points clear of second-placed Sheffield United and four points ahead of third-placed Burnley but with a game in hand on the Clarets.

Leeds also have a far better goal difference than any other team in the division and this evening’s fixture marks their final test of the season against any of the division’s breakaway top four.

The Yorkshire derby has clear top billing as the day’s only game in the Premier League or EFL and the 8pm kick-off is being broadcast live on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Ultra HDR.