Leicester City ‘keen’ on signing Leeds United £35m star

Leicester City are considering a move for Leeds United’s Jack Harrison, according to the Daily Mail. The Foxes could see him as a replacement for the potential departure of James Maddison.

The midfielder has been heavily linked with a move to Newcastle United all season and continue to be interested in his signature after seeing a bid turned down by Leicester in the summer. Brendan Rodger’s side now seem to be looking ahead as they target Harrison to bolster their attack.

The former Manchester City winger has impressed since Leeds won promotion to the Premier League, claiming 16 goal contributions in their first campaign in the top flight. Harrison has only managed one goal this season, however he remains a key player under Jesse Marsch.

With only 18 months left on his contract at Elland Road, Harrison is picking up increasing interest and the Whites may face a tough challenge to keep hold of him if he doesn’t sign a new deal before next season. However, United remain reluctant to listen to any offers below £35m.