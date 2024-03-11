Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Enzo Maresca insists he is 'very happy' with Leicester City's current place in the Championship table despite being at risk of dropping into second at the hands of Leeds United next weekend.

Leicester dropped yet more points in the Championship promotion race on Saturday, following a thrilling but frustrating 2-2 draw at Hull City. It is the fourth time in five matches that they have lost ground, having suffered three consecutive defeats including that dramatic 3-1 turnaround at Elland Road late last month.

Having been 17 points clear of second just three weeks ago, the gap is now the smallest it has been since October and Leeds are hot on their heels after Friday's 2-0 win at Sheffield Wednesday. But Maresca remains confident of his side's position after what has been an incredible race so far.

“It’s fantastic," Maresca insisted of his side's position in the table. "Since we started, you are always there in press conferences, and I’ve always said the same since we started. What they have done is not normal. When we had 10 points (more), it was not normal. This is a long race. Now we have four points more and we see. We are very happy where we are."

Leeds could actually knock Leicester off top spot and claim it for the first time under Daniel Farke when they host Millwall at Elland Road next weekend. The Whites can pull level on points with their rivals and victory by two or more goals will see them jump into first on goal difference, with Maresca's side in FA Cup action.

That would see Leeds occupy top-spot for the two-week March international break and going into the final eight games of the season. Leicester head to Bristol City in the first game back at lunchtime on Good Friday, with Farke's men at Watford and Ipswich Town at Blackburn Rovers.

