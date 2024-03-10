Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Leeds moved back into the Championship’s second automatic promotion place with Friday night’s 2-0 win at Sheffield Wednesday and Ipswich Town’s slip-up at Cardiff City the following day ensured the Whites stayed there. In the division’s lunchtime kick-off, The Tractor Boys fell to a dramatic last-gasp 2-1 defeat at Cardiff City which left Kieran McKenna’s third-placed side one point behind Leeds whose automatic promotion destiny is now in their own hands with nine games left.

Friday night’s win at Hillsborough also brought Leeds to within just two points of leaders Leicester City who then had to settle for a 2-2 draw in Saturday afternoon’s clash at Hull City. The result left Enzo Maresca’s side three-points clear of Leeds and with a fractionally better plus one goal difference.

But Leicester are not in league action next weekend due to their FA Cup clash at Chelsea which has presented the chance for Leeds to move top if beating next Sunday’s visitors Millwall by two clear goals. If doing so, the Whites would occupy top spot for the first time under Farke with eight games to go.

CHANCE: For Leeds United to topple Leicester City and boss Enzo Maresca, above. Photo by George Wood/Getty Images.

The Foxes will return to league action in the Championship’s first game after the international break with a Good Friday lunchtime kick-off at Bristol City. Leeds visit Watford the same day in an 8pm kick-off after Ipswich take on Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park in a 5.30pm game.

Ipswich take on Sheffield Wednesday at Portman Road next Saturday afternoon in which a victory would take them second ahead of Leeds playing Millwall on Sunday afternoon.