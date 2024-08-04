Bookmakers deliver Leeds United verdict after Valencia win in new predicted final Championship table

Lee Sobot
By Lee Sobot

Leeds United writer

Published 4th Aug 2024, 19:31 BST
Leeds United saw off Valencia to complete a perfect pre-season – and a fresh Whites verdict has been reached in next season’s final predicted Championship table.

Leeds took on top tier opposition for the first and only time this summer on Saturday with the Elland Road visit of Valencia but swatted the Spaniards aside as goals from Mateo Joseph and Georginio Rutter sealed a 2-1 victory. Daniel Farke’s men approached the contest on the back of two wins out of two in Germany via behind-closed-doors friendly victories against Hannover 96 and Schalke 04. Having also won 3-1 at Harrogate Town before leaving for Germany, Farke’s side have enjoyed perfect results ahead of the new campaign which begins next weekend.

The betting markets for next season’s Championship are continually evolving – so what have the bookmakers thought to United’s pre-season and impressive win against Valencia. Here, in reverse order, we run through their idea of next season’s final predicted table based on the very latest odds.

Relegation odds: 11-8.Title odds: 200-1.

1. 24th: Oxford United (relegated)

Relegation odds: 11-8.Title odds: 200-1. Photo: Stu Forster

Relegation odds: 9-4.Title odds: 100-1.

2. 23rd: Plymouth Argyle (relegated)

Relegation odds: 9-4.Title odds: 100-1. Photo: Dan Istitene

Relegation odds: 4-1 (with four firms, as short as 3-1 with some).Title odds: 66-1.

3. 22nd: Preston North End (relegated)

Relegation odds: 4-1 (with four firms, as short as 3-1 with some).Title odds: 66-1. Photo: Stephen Pond

Relegation odds: 4-1 (with three firms).Title odds: 66-1.

4. 21st: Blackburn Rovers

Relegation odds: 4-1 (with three firms).Title odds: 66-1. Photo: Ed Sykes

Relegation odds: 9-2 (with one firm).Title odds: 50-1.

5. 20th: Millwall

Relegation odds: 9-2 (with one firm).Title odds: 50-1. Photo: Andrew Redington

Relegation odds: 9-2 (with two firms).Title odds: 40-1.

6. 19th: Cardiff City

Relegation odds: 9-2 (with two firms).Title odds: 40-1. Photo: Alex Caparros

