Leeds took on top tier opposition for the first and only time this summer on Saturday with the Elland Road visit of Valencia but swatted the Spaniards aside as goals from Mateo Joseph and Georginio Rutter sealed a 2-1 victory. Daniel Farke’s men approached the contest on the back of two wins out of two in Germany via behind-closed-doors friendly victories against Hannover 96 and Schalke 04. Having also won 3-1 at Harrogate Town before leaving for Germany, Farke’s side have enjoyed perfect results ahead of the new campaign which begins next weekend.
The betting markets for next season’s Championship are continually evolving – so what have the bookmakers thought to United’s pre-season and impressive win against Valencia. Here, in reverse order, we run through their idea of next season’s final predicted table based on the very latest odds.
