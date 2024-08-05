Georginio Rutter has delivered his verdict on Leeds United’s final pre-season win against Valencia and saluted the results of recent Whites work.

Record signing Rutter is approaching his second full season with Leeds and the 22-year-old Frenchman ended his pre-season in style by bagging an assist and a goal in Saturday’s 2-1 win at home to Valencia. Speaking post-match to LUTV, Rutter praised the La Liga visitors as a “great team” and highlighted the fact that the visitors had to play the conclusion of the game with ten after Rafa Mir was sent off.

Rutter, though, saluted his side for being both “clinical” in front of goal and strong at the back as he also hailed the impact of United’s extra hard work in pre-season training, the fruits of which he said were clearly in evidence on the pitch.

Rutter very much played with a smile on his face and said to LUTV: “I enjoyed it. Today was good. With the team, we can see a good atmosphere on the pitch and in Germany the pre-season was good, it was hard. We worked harder and you could see that on the pitch. I think not only me, I think everyone enjoyed today.

CLASSY FINISH: From Georginio Rutter. Picture by Simon Hulme.

"They are a great team to be honest. It was not easy today. I think we were clinical with the finishes, we scored two goals and after that it is hard to come back because we are strong in defence as well. It was not easy but we controlled the game so it was okay."