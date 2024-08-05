Leeds United new season key dates: Opening games, transfer deadlines, international breaks

Daniel Farke’s Whites took in their final pre-season friendly on Saturday with the Elland Road visit of La Liga side Valencia who were condemned to a 2-1 defeat as Leeds made it a perfect four wins out of four in pre-season. But now the real stuff starts, Farke’s side now just a matter of days away from beginning the new Championship campaign itself.
It all starts with next weekend’s visit of newly-promoted Portsmouth as part of a particularly busy week on the key dates front. Here, in chronological order, we run through the main big dates as far as the 2024-25 Championship season is concerned.
