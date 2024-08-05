Leeds United new season key dates: Opening games, transfer deadlines, international breaks

Lee Sobot
By Lee Sobot

Leeds United writer

Published 5th Aug 2024, 05:00 BST
The warm-up games are finally done – and the key dates will now present themselves thick and fast for Leeds United’s new Championship campaign.

Daniel Farke’s Whites took in their final pre-season friendly on Saturday with the Elland Road visit of La Liga side Valencia who were condemned to a 2-1 defeat as Leeds made it a perfect four wins out of four in pre-season. But now the real stuff starts, Farke’s side now just a matter of days away from beginning the new Championship campaign itself.

It all starts with next weekend’s visit of newly-promoted Portsmouth as part of a particularly busy week on the key dates front. Here, in chronological order, we run through the main big dates as far as the 2024-25 Championship season is concerned.

Saturday, August 10: Leeds United v Portsmouth at Elland Road (12.30pm kick-off).

1. First game of new season

Saturday, August 10: Leeds United v Portsmouth at Elland Road (12.30pm kick-off). Photo: Simon Hulme

Photo Sales
Wednesday, August 14: Leeds United v Middlesbrough at Elland Road (8pm kick-off).

2. Carabao Cup first round

Wednesday, August 14: Leeds United v Middlesbrough at Elland Road (8pm kick-off). Photo: Stu Forster

Photo Sales
Saturday, August 17: West Brom v Leeds (12.30pm kick-off).

3. First away day of new season

Saturday, August 17: West Brom v Leeds (12.30pm kick-off). Photo: Dan Mullan

Photo Sales
Friday, August 30 (11pm).

4. Summer window transfer deadline

Friday, August 30 (11pm). Photo: Michael Regan

Photo Sales
September 2-10.

5. September international break

September 2-10. Photo: Richard Heathcote

Photo Sales
October 7-15.

6. October international break.

October 7-15. Photo: Richard Heathcote

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:Elland RoadDaniel FarkeLa LigaPortsmouth
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice