Elland Road has become something of a fortress for Leeds United this season and will be where the Whites will hope the foundations of a successful promotion push are being put in place.

Fifteen Championship opponents have ventured to the Whites' famous old home so far this season, only four have collected a point and none have secured a maximum return as Daniel Farke's men have been inspired by the support they have received from the home faithful.

Last week's narrow win against Farke's former club Norwich City means Leeds have won nine of their last ten home league games, with Coventry City's 1-1 draw denying the Whites from claiming a perfect record during that time.